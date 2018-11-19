Michel Orsinger Assumes Role as Chairman of LimaCorporate's Advisory Board

SAN DANIELE DEL FRIULI, Italy, November 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LimaCorporate is pleased to announce that Michel Orsinger, Board Member of LimaCorporate's Advisory Board, will assume the role of Chairman of the Board. Michel joined the Advisory Board mid-2017 following a long and successful global career in Orthopaedics.



Michel Orsinger held the position of Worldwide Chairman DePuy Synthes Companies at Johnson & Johnson ("J&J") from 2012 to 2015, where he was also a member of J&J's Global Management Team. Michel joined J&J following the sale of Synthes Inc. for $20 billion in 2012. Subsequently, Michel established the worldwide largest and most comprehensive orthopaedic company. Prior to his leadership role at J&J, Michel Orsinger was COO and CEO of Synthes Inc. for eight years and spent 11 years with Novartis.

Today, Michel is an investor as well as board member of several start-up companies, Chairman of a VC Fund and a senior advisor to EQT. He also joined the Board of the pharmaceutical company Takeda in 2016.

Valentin Chapero, who held the Chairman of the Board position from 2016, contributed to focusing the LimaCorporate strategic value proposition in terms of market approach, product portfolio and core technologies. He promoted operational excellence through the alignment of business processes as well as providing direction to expand LimaCorporate in M&A activities. Valentin also influenced the important country reorganizations rendering a customer-focused organization in many of LimaCorporate's direct markets. Michel will now build on Valentin's work making use of his global leadership experience, Orthopaedic expertise and extensive industry network.

"Michel Orsinger will bring LimaCorporate to the next level as he has demonstrated in many other companies. He is a quality veteran of our industry with a strong track record of success which will enable him and the Advisory Board to support LimaCorporate's development, including to push our digital agenda recently accelerated with the milestone-based acquisition of TechMah Medical LLC. I look forward to closely collaborating with Michel and I would like to personally thank Valentin for his dedication and leadership he brought to LimaCorporate", said Luigi Ferrari, CEO of Lima Corporate.

LimaCorporate is a global medical device company providing reconstructive and custom-made Orthopaedic solutions to surgeons who face the challenges of improving the quality of life of their patients. Based in Italy, LimaCorporate is committed to the development of innovative products and procedures to enable surgeons to select ideal solution for every individual patient. LimaCorporate's product range includes large joint revision and primary implants and complete extremities solutions including fixation.

