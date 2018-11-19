MediaZest Plc - Director/PDMR Dealings

19 November 2018

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Director/PDMR Dealings

The Company has received notification that on 19 November 2018 James Abdool, non-executive Director of the Company, increased his shareholding in the Company following the purchase of 515,152 Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.10p per share.

Following this purchase, Mr Abdool is interested in 25,500,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 1.98 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.