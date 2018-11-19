SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Basil Oil Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005277/en/

Global Basil Oil Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Predicting the performance of the product, the possible cost structure, and scopes for growth is no more an impossible proposition provided you have the best suited procurement practices in place. This procurement market analysis report from SpendEdge offers an illustrative summary of the current basil oil market. The report also contains expert recommendations that are being leveraged to create a risk-free and a sustainable category management strategy. Access your free sample to know more about the major category enablers that are promoting the growth of this market.

Augmented sales of cosmetics and medicinal products, which use basil oil as one of their chief ingredients, will favor the substantial growth of this category. In addition to this, the growing preference towards nutritional and organic foods, which use basil oil as one of the chief ingredients, will contribute to the category's growth. Talk to our experts and customize this report to include the information that you require.

"Buyers should assess the cold storage capabilities of suppliers as heat promotes the oxidation of basil oil," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

In-depth research of the basil oil market has revealed factors that will have a prominent effect on the growth of this market and will simultaneously guide the buyers and the suppliers to shape their procurement strategy accordingly:

Engaging with vertically integrated suppliers can help reduce procurement costs

Raw material price fluctuation is a major risk for suppliers in the market

Purchase the full report, to know more about the critical factors that are playing a major role in shaping the business strategy of your competitors.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the agro commodities and raw materials category offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Basil oil market

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Interested to know more about the scope of our procurement reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want customized information? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Sucralose Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Sorghum Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005277/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us