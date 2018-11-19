Walburga Hemetsberger has led the EU Representation Office of Austrian energy company Verbund AG for the past 10 years. At the same time, she was also a board member of Hydrogen Europe, in charge of Energy Transition Solutions.The European solar energy association SolarPower Europe has appointed Walburga Hemetsberger as its new CEO. According to the association, she has amassed an impressive knowledge of European energy policy, as well as an influential network, via her professional experience. Over the past 10 years, Hemetsberger has been both head of the EU Representation Office of Austrian ...

