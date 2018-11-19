

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The energy price changes, political uncertainties in U.K and U.S.-China trade war are closely watched by investors. The Housing Market Index might be the focus on economic segment on Monday.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mixed.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately down.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were falling 87.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 9.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 26.00 points.



U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 11.16 points or 0.2 percent to 7,247.87, the Dow climbed 123.95 points or 0.5 percent to 25,413.22 and the S&P 500 rose 6.07 points or 0.2 percent to 2,736.27.



On the economic front, National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 68, unchanged from the prior month.



E-Commerce Retail Sales for the third quarter will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the previous week, the E-Sales were 3.9 percent.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak on preparing unemployed and underemployed adults for technology careers, in Bronx, NY at 9.40 am ET. He will speak in a moderated discussion with Nick Lugo, President of the NYC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, held at the Bronx Museum of the Arts in Bronx, NY, with audience Q&A at 10.45 am ET. At 3.15 pm ET, Williams will meet with the leadership of a non-profit organization at Bronx, NY.



In the corporate sector, Nissan Motor Co Ltd. announced that it will propose to promptly remove Carlos Ghosn from his positions as Chairman and Representative Director. An internal investigation has showed that over many years Ghosn has been reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of compensation. Numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets. As per media reports, Carlos Ghosn was arrested on Monday following the disclosure by the company.



Asian stock markets finished broadly higher on Monday. Shanghai Composite Index is up 24.40 points or 0.91 percent, while Hang Seng of Hong Kong is climbing 188.47 points or 0.72 percent.



The Australian market is declining. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 24.30 points or 0.42 percent to 5,706.30, off a low of 5,704.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 24.40 points or 0.42 percent to 5,798.40. The Japanese market is advancing. Trade data showing an increase in Japanese exports during the month of October boosted investor sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 138.82 points or 0.64 percent to 21,819.16, after touching a high of 21,852.92 in early trades. Japanese shares fell on Friday.



European shares are trading mixed. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 4.78 points or 0.10 percent. The German DAX is losing 0.29 points or 0.00 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is climbing 52.56 points or 0.75 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 37.81 points or 0.42 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.10 percent.



