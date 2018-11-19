

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Black Knight Inc. (BKI) said Monday that its Board of Directors has approved a $375 million investment in Dun & Bradstreet Corp. (DNB), a provider of commercial data, analytics and insights for businesses.



Black Knight will join an investment consortium led by private investment firm CC Capital, diversified holding company Cannae Holdings and private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. which has announced plans to acquire Dun & Bradstreet.



The Black Knight investment will represent an economic ownership interest of less than 20 percent in the re-capitalized Dun & Bradstreet. As previously announced, the acquisition is expected to close no later than the first quarter of 2019.



Following the completion of the acquisition, Anthony Jabbour, Black Knight's Chief Executive Officer, has agreed to serve as CEO of Dun & Bradstreet while continuing in his current role at Black Knight.



Additionally, William Foley II, Executive Chairman of Black Knight, will serve as Executive Chairman of Dun & Bradstreet's Board of Directors.



Upon the completion of the transaction, Dun & Bradstreet will become a privately held company, and shares of Dun & Bradstreet common stock will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



