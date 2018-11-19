SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Oil Spill Solutions Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005323/en/

Global Oil Spill Solutions Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rapid industrialization across the globe has spurred the incidence of catastrophic environmental disasters, with oil spills being one of the most detrimental to the environment. With frequent instances of such incidents, several regulatory bodies have started implementing regulations that require all the industries and other organizations to utilize equipment that can help avoid such environmental hazards or tackle the effects of an oil spill. This has opened up opportunities for sectors that specialize in devising and supplying oil spill solutions. Request a Free Sample Report to get more insights into the major cost factors that play a key role in creating a cost-effective procurement strategy.

However, taking an investment decision based on speculations of a thriving market is a pure gamble which is not recommended in this dynamic marketplace. This procurement market research report explores several external and internal factors that have been observed to change the dynamics of a market within a fortnight. Therefore, to sustain themselves in the oil spill solutions market, it is essential to stay abreast of such factors and devise a cohesive procurement strategy that can be easily attuned to the changing market dynamics. Get customized guidance on creating a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy that is functionally aligned to this market.

"Buyers are advised to partner with suppliers who implement advanced technologies such as oil spill modeling tools and business analytics. Such technologies enable the buyers and the suppliers in reducing the TAT to find out the oil spill drift and spreading of oil on the water," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

Considering the nature of the market, our procurement experts have recommended specific sets of KPIs that must be implemented while devising a procurement strategy for this market:

Buyers must opt for suppliers with strong research and innovation capabilities. Some of the most important biological response methods that buyers demand include bioremediation, biostimulation, and biofermentation.

Cost control ranks as a key supplier KPI as buyers face significant difficulties in adhering to projected budgets for the category.

Purchase the full report to get a complete and functional insights into the market of oil spill solutions.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the utilities category offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Oil spill solutions

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Renewable Energy Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Lubricants Category in Australia Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005323/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us