Vanadium One Energy Corp.: Vanadium One Energy Appoints Mitchell Kidd to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 19th, 2018 / Vanadium One Energy Corp. (TSXV:VONE), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mitchell Kidd to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mitchell Kidd is a USA born metallurgical Engineer who has built a career specializing in the business of pyro-extraction of Vanadium Metals. He gained his master's degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Purdue University in 1985 and earned a Lean Six Sigma designation from Villanova University in 2014. Most recently, before his retirement, Mr. Kidd was President of AMG Vanadium from 2013 to 2016 in the USA. In addition to this, and during the same period, Mitchell served on the Boards of two industry organizations, on the Board of Governors for Vanitec, and as well, served on the Board of VPRA, The Vanadium Producers and Recyclers Association of North America.

Martin Walter, CEO, commented, "The addition of Mitchell to our Board is a milestone achievement as it continues to reflect the next stage of growth for the Company, and furthers the development of its core asset, the Mont Sorcier Iron-Magnetite-Vanadium Project, located 18 kilometres from Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada."

Further, the Company wishes to announce that Mr. Patrick O'Brien has retired from the Board of Directors and has been appointed to the Company's Advisory Council. Martin Walter commented, "We are grateful for Pat's contributions to the Company during his tenure as he was instrumental in guiding us through myriad rules and regulations of corporate governance. We thank him for his service to the Company and will continue to lean on him in his new role on the Advisory Council."

About Vanadium One Energy Corp.:

Vanadium One Energy Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing the Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. The goal is to define the extent of this resource and demonstrate its economic viability.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VANADIUM ONE ENERGY CORP.

