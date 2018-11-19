Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2018) - Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. (CSE: CNVC)(the "CannaVcell") CannaVcell, in its aim to develop and produce Cannabis active ingredients on the basis of the biofarming technology, is announcing that it has received through its subsidiary in Israel, the authorization of the health ministry of Israel to conduct research and development with Cannabis plants. "This is a major milestone in the adaptation of the cell growth technology to Cannabis. Our ability to conduct our lab activities directly with the plant allows us to accelerate the program and validate the biofarming technology with Cannabis", said Dr. Yochi Hagay the CTO of CannaVcell. Dr. Zaki Rakib, CEO, added "We are glad to have received such authorization a month ahead of the plan. The team is totally committed to the success of the program which is set to revolutionize the Cannabis industry".

About Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, Canna-V-Cell Sciences Inc. (CNVC) is the exclusive Cannabis worldwide licensee of the proprietary and patent protected BioHarvest technology. It is the first and only industrial large scale plant cell growth technology capable of directly and constantly producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. By adopting this technology and building adequate cells production capacity, Canna-V-Cell's objective is to become the leading supplier of Cannabis for both the medicinal and recreational legal use.

