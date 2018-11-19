Santo Mining Corp: Santo Delivers Notice of Default to ASAMA Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2018 / Santo Mining Corp. (the "Company"), (OTC PINK: SANP) today announces that it has delivered a notice of default to HTX Nong Thuy Huu Co Xanh, aka ASAMA and under the terms of the Plan of Exchange; dated and executed on April 30th, 2018. Pursuant to section (6) "Merger Clause" in the event of a monetary default of section (3) "Transaction Descriptive Summary" ASAMA has 14 calendar days to remedy the default or the entire agreement will become immediately null and void and all exchanged shares, common stock or preferred "A" shares will be surrendered back to Santo Mining Corp.

Mr. Franjose Yglesias, President, commented, "We have been very patience with the group, but we feel that this will come to a termination of agreement in the next 15 days. Santo will move forward with its blockchain software development division in Saigon and proceeding with its current projects full steam ahead, even though this has push us back 6 month we believe that the future of the company is in a better position. We are committed and focus in blockchain technology and developing blockchain application for everyday life, we are building a great team here is Saigon and soon we will be communicating our goals."

About Santo Mining Corp.

Santo Mining Corp, a publicly traded company in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market, trading under the ticker symbol SANP. Formerly an analog mining company in the gold and copper sector, it has now focused on the global blockchain technology industry and the application of blockchain solutions to real-world environments. The company has interest in various hardware and software blockchain solutions. It has developed a security-focused blockchain hardware wallet, and it is aggressively finding opportunities to invest or acquire blockchain software development projects worldwide. SANP is developing the use of third generation cryptocurrency proof-of-stake/proof-of-work smart contracts for commercial applications throughout various industries.

