Namecheap's Biggest Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale Delivers Up To 98% Off Domains, Web Hosting, SSL & Private Email

Namecheap's 'Game of Deals' Offers Monster Discounts For 24 Hours on Black Friday & 24 More Hours on Cyber Monday!

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second largest retail domain registrar and popular web hosting provider and technology company, kicks off its biggest sale of the year with its 'Black Friday & Cyber Monday Game of Deals', offering exclusive sale prices for 24 hours beginning at 12 AM EST to 11:59 EST on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

As always with Namecheap's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, there are some of the biggest discounts of the year on domains, web hosting, SSL, Private Email and more. Receive up to 98% off regular prices!

This year, the deals have a 'fantasy quest' theme. Take a trip into the Namecheap Kingdom's Game of Deals, where customers will find new and exciting offers on the hour, every single hour. Each new deal introduced comes in limited numbers, so customers must act fast and make sure to claim all the deals they want before they disappear.

After claiming coupons, customers will then have 48 hours to check out and complete the order, allowing customers time to think over how best to utilize each offer claimed. This will be a useful process, especially for those purchasing new domain names.

To take advantage of these gigantic sale prices, an active Namecheap account is needed, so it is recommended that new customers create one and be logged into their account in advance of the deals going live.

Find out more about Namecheap's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Spectacular , or create an account now and be prepared. Winter is coming.

About Namecheap

Namecheap is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating nearly two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 10 million domains under management, Namecheap is among the top domain registrar and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com .

