BlueWind Medical Appoints New Executive Chairman

BlueWind Medical, developer of a miniature, wireless neurostimulation platform for the treatment of multiple clinical indications, is pleased to announce that Daniel T. Lemaitre will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

"Dan is a savvy and seasoned medical device executive. His operational and financial acumen make him the ideal person to lead BlueWind's efforts to garner market clearance and to commercialize BlueWind's neuromodulation therapy platform. Dan will be an outstanding addition to the company's executive team," said Efi Cohen Arazi, BlueWind board member and the CEO of Rainbow Medical, an operational investment company that founded BlueWind in 2010.

Lemaitre's C-suite experience includes CEO roles at CoreValve and Direct Flow Medical. He has also served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Medtronic, and held the role of Chairman of Bioventus after it was spun-out of Smith & Nephew in a private equity transaction. He currently serves as Chairman of Endologix (ELGX) and is on the board of Globus Medical (GMED).

Dan earned his financial stripes during his 28 years as a top-ranked medical device Wall Street analyst with Cowen & Company and later with Merrill Lynch.

"I am thrilled to be working alongside CEO, Guri Oron, and the rest of the highly engaged and competent BlueWind team," Lemaitre said. "BlueWind's less invasive technology has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of myriad afflictions, with patient-friendly products that offer clinical efficacy and superior economics. We are initially targeting Over Active Bladder (OAB) a market with large unmet patient needs. A pivotal study to garner FDA approval will commence in 2019."

About BlueWind Medical

BlueWind Medical was founded in 2010 by Rainbow Medical. The company is developing a platform technology of miniature, wireless, neurostimulators that can be injected or implanted in a minimally invasive procedure to treat multiple indications. By putting patients' needs first, BlueWind Medical's team of experienced and dedicated engineers and researchers are creating a versatile and effective platform that will transform neuromodulation as we know it.

About Rainbow Medical

Rainbow Medical (www.rainbowmd.com ) is a unique private operational investment company that seeds and grows start-up companies developing breakthrough medical devices, addressing significant unmet market needs in a diverse range of medical fields.

