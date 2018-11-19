SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Tinplate Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005328/en/

Global Tinplate Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

Critical analysis of this market asserts the requirement to devise an optimal procurement strategy that is based on insights such as price forecasts, ways to improve the profit margins, and demand and supply equilibrium. This procurement market research report has explored the critical cost drivers and has highlighted the supplier selection insights that are functional in fostering a cost-effective category procurement strategy for the tinplate packaging market. Download the Free Sample Report to know more about the factors which are promoting as well as potentially restricting category growth.

According to this procurement market research report, while the beneficial properties of tinplate products such as strong moisture resistance, cost-effectiveness, and physical strength are driving the demand for this category across end-user segments like edible oil, canned food and beverages segment, the increasing adoption of flexible packaging will negatively impact this category's growth during the forecast years. Request for Customization and get personal guidance from our experienced experts to create a procurement strategy that is relevant to the tinplate packaging market's dynamics.

"Visibility across the supply chain is intrinsic for the buyers for the effective planning of the procurement schedule, assess the suitability of the raw material sourcing, and efficient management of the inventory levels," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

In-depth research of the tinplate packaging market has revealed factors which will have a prominent effect on the growth of this market and will simultaneously guide the buyers and the suppliers in shaping their procurement strategy:

The market is expected to remain challenging due to the rising demand for flexible packaging

The category faces high risk from rising steel prices and substitutes

Buy the full report to know more about the critical factors that are playing a major role in shaping the business strategy of your competitors.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the packaging and labeling category offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Tinplate packaging market

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want customized information? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Cosmetics and Perfume Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Sack Kraft Paper Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005328/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us