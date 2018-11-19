Monaker Group: Monaker to Present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 4-6, 2018

WESTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2018 / Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, has been invited to present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event institutional investor conference being held on December 4-6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Monaker CEO Bill Kerby is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 5, at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time. He will be joined by the company's director of corporate development, Richard Marshall, for one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors.

The presentation will be also webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.monakergroup.com.

Management will be discussing the company's recent launch of its next-generation Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) for booking alternative lodging, with two major travel distributors now online and transacting, and 13 additional contracted distributors expected online by yearend.

MBE has been heralded as the travel industry's first B2B alternative lodging reservation platform for instant booking of vacation homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos and castles. Its advanced API allows integration with existing online travel agent booking systems, full customization, and support for commissionable ALR reservations and complete travel packages-innovations believed to be first and still unique to the industry.

Monaker expects to benefit from the growing demand for ALR and the growth in digital travel sales. The global ALR industry is expected to grow at a 7% compound annual growth rate to $194 billion in 2021, according to Technavio, making it one of the fastest growing sectors in the travel industry. Meanwhile, worldwide digital travel sales are anticipated to climb at a 9.7% compounded annual growth rate to top $817 billion by 2020, reports eMarketer.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with over 250 names presenting to more than 1,500 attendees. The conference will also feature variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, as well as evening social events.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Monaker Group, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

View Monaker's LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MKGI

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. The Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) provides access to more than one million instantly bookable vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging.

The company's NextTrip.BIZ website offers customizable business travel booking and management solution for small and medium-sized businesses. Business owners and employees can search for and securely access exclusive discounted pricing across air, hotel/ALR, car, and other ancillary travel services. NextTrip.BIZ can be configured to a company's particular travel policies, with bookings recorded for easy corporate expense tracking and reporting. Visit www.NextTrip.BIZ to sign up for a free trial.

For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including 'will,' 'may,' 'expects,' 'projects,' 'anticipates,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimate,' 'should,' and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Monaker believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements included in Monaker's annual, quarterly and special reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 28, 2018 and the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the SEC and are available at www.sec.gov. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the company.

