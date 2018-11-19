Urban Select Capital Corporation: Urban Select Capital Financing & Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2018 / Urban Select Capital Corporation (TSX-V: CH) ("Urban Select" or the "Company") announces a revision to its previously announced financing from $0.10 to $0.075. The non-brokered private placement will comprise of up to 13,333,333 units of the Company at a price of $0.075 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each unit will comprise of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of one (1) year at a price of $0.125 per common share.

The Company will use the net proceeds of the offering for investments and general working capital purposes. Finder's fees may be paid, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. Final closing of this offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The closing of this financing will be the final component of the requirements related to the acquisition of Hard Rock Lithium, as stated in our press release dated July 6, 2018.

The Company is also pleased is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Rokoss to the Board of Directors. Mr. Rokoss has a twenty-year career as an entrepreneur and consultant, working with a variety of private and publicly listed companies, focusing on concept development, finance and operational management. For the last decade, he has consulted with numerous early stage companies across the mining, clean tech, retail and technology sectors, focusing on business and corporate development opportunities.

During this period, he worked with the banking team at Kyoto Planet Capital Partners, a private fund established to find, fund and foster early stage companies across the sustainability space, which included investments in wind, waste, bio-fuels and energy technologies. He has considerable experience in due diligence, local and cross-border mergers, corporate acquisitions and compliance issues, having worked with companies in multiple jurisdictions including those publicly trading in Canada, the United States and Germany. Mr. Rokoss is currently a Director of Blackheath Resources, a TSX Venture listed mining company and a partner at Ptolemy Capital. He is a graduate of McMaster University.

The Company also announces, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, it has granted a total of 4,800,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.075 per share until November 15, 2023

