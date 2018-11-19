EastWest BioScience Group: Harbour Star Capital Holds Special and Annual General Meeting to Approve Directors and Corporate Name Change

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2018 / Harbour Star Capital Inc. dba EastWest Bioscience (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSX.V: EAST) the shareholders of Harbour Star Capital Inc., dba as EastWest Bioscience (the "Corporation") held an annual and special Meeting at 410 - 885 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1N5, on November 9, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) for the purpose set forth in the Information Circular filed on SEDAR and summarized below:

to fix the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) members;



to elect the directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year;



to appoint the auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Corporation to determine the remuneration to be paid to the auditors;



to consider and, if thoughts advisable, to pass a special resolution to change the name of the Corporation to EastWest Bioscience Inc., or to such other name as the directors may determine, as more particularly described in the accompanying Circular;



to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass an ordinary resolution, the full text of which is set forth in the accompanying management information circular and proxy statement (the "Circular"), adopting and re-approving the stock option plan of the Corporation and authorizing the Corporation's board of directors to make any amendments thereto that may be required for the purpose of obtaining the approval of applicable securities regulatory authorities or stock exchanges;



to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass an ordinary resolution, the full text of which is set forth in the accompanying Circular, to confirm the amendment to the Corporation's by-laws to provide for the advance notice requirements; and



to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting.



All the Matters set forth in the Information Circular were approved by the Shareholders, the details of which can be found within the Information Circular filed on SEDAR.

About EastWest BioScience Group

EastWest Bioscience is a seed-to-sale organization that offers world class manufacturing and premium hemp-based consumer goods. Since it was founded in 2016, EastWest continues to grow as a high-quality producer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple lines of premium hemp products. EastWest is strategically positioned in mainstream consumer markets with wholistic natural products and has developed distribution channels into mainstream stores and markets in Canada. The Company has a Health Canada licensed, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified manufacturing facility and produces premium brands offering natural products for a preventive care lifestyle. EastWest consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands: 1) Natural Advancement - natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; 2) Earth's Menu - all-natural hemp superfoods; 3) Natural Pet Science - pet food and pet supplements; and 4) Chanvre Hemp - all-natural health and beauty products. The organization will continue to focus on ongoing development of innovative, hemp-based consumer products through advanced science with clean, natural ingredients to complement its current product offerings.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE GROUP

"Rodney Gelineau"

Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please visit www.eastwestbioscience.com or contact EastWest Bioscience Investor Relations at 1-647-394-7383 or email us at investors@eastwestscience.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the terms and conditions of the Acquisition. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

