

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Florida's Republican Governor Rick Scott won a bitterly contested race for the state's Senate seat with a thin margin of just over 10,000 votes over incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson.



The official final results of a machine recount of votes showed Scott received 50.05 percent against Nelson's 49.93 percent.



Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner ordered the recount after Scott's lead dwindled to 0.15 percent in the closely fought mid-term elections.



As per rules, a recount should be called if a candidates' lead falls below the margin of 0.5 percent.



Nelson conceded defeat Sunday. Losing the Senate seat he has held for three terms since 2001 means Nelson's political career comes to a likely end after four decades in various elected posts.



The GOP campaign gained significant financial advantage over Nelson as Scott reportedly put around $50 million of his own money into the race, making it one of the most expensive Senate races in US history.



Scott's victory helped the Republican Party widen their majority in the Upper House to 5 seats.



With the result of a runoff in Mississippi pending, currently the Republicans lead Democrats by 52-47 seats in the 100-member Senate.



President Donald Trump congratulated Scott on 'having waged such a courageous and successful campaign.'



'From day one Rick Scott never wavered. He was a great Governor and will be even a greater Senator in representing the People of Florida,' he said on Twitter.



It was a double blow for the Democrats in Florida, as the state gubernatorial also went the Republican way.



A recount was ordered also for state governor after the Republican candidate Ron DeSantis' lead narrowed to 0.41 percent.



But on Saturday, Democrat Andrew Gillum conceded defeat, and his dreams of becoming the Sunshine State's first African American governor shattered.



Trump had accused Democrats of trying to 'steal two big elections in Florida,' but the state and local authorities denied evidence of any wrongdoing.



