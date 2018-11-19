SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Cosmetics and Perfume Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
Analysis of the various category growth enablers point towards the fact that the cosmetics and perfume packaging market is set for steady growth during the forecast years. However, after working in collaboration with the top brands in this market, our procurement experts have determined several external as well as internal factors that will impact the cost structure of the cosmetics and perfume packaging market. This procurement market research report suggests that owing to properties like low cost, lightweight, waterproofing, and flexibility in design, plastic packaging is in high demand in the cosmetics and the personal care sector. Additionally, using plastic packaging for flexible pouches and tubes improves product evacuation and enables consumers to effectively use the products without wastage. Read the free sample report, to know more about factors that are influencing cosmetics and perfume packaging market.
Apart from highlighting the growth opportunities in the cosmetics and perfume packaging market, this procurement market research report has outlined the most effective ways to leverage such opportunities and sustain profitability in this market. This procurement report also offers detailed insights into the top cosmetics packaging companies and identifies the key category growth drivers to help the buyers reduce overall procurement spend. Reach out to us to get access to customized market information that is tailored to suit your every need.
"Our recommendation for the buyers is to establish a performance criterion before commencing the procurement process. The criterion includes the selection of appropriate materials to prevent leakage of content, best-fit materials with appropriate functional properties such as pressure sensitivity or high-barrier properties, and adoption of safety measures to prevent tampering," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.
SpendEdge's procurement market research specialists believe that the following factors will influence the growth of the cosmetics and perfume packaging market to a great extent:
- Market is expected to remain favorable due to rising demand for green packaging
- Price volatility in the plastic market will lead to an increase in category prices
SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the packaging and labelingcategory provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Cosmetics and perfume packaging market
Cost-saving opportunities
- Supplier side levers
- Buyer side levers
- Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
Best practices
- Procurement excellence best practices
- Procurement best practices
- Sustainability practices
Category pricing insights
- Total cost of ownership analysis
- Overview of pricing models
- Comparison of pricing models
