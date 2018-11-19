Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group, Inc to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2018 / Trxade Group, Inc., (OTCQB: TRXD) the trusted B2B market place for 9,300 registered independent pharmacy customers that enables its customers to quickly source and purchase pharmaceuticals, accessories and services from a wide range of manufacturers and drug distributors today announced that it will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Thrusday, December 6th at 8:00 AM/ PST / 11:00/AM EST. Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman/CEO will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

"Internally, our entire year leads up to the Main Event. It has become the 'one thing' everyone in the small and micro-cap world knows us for. Also, free mints" stated Chris Lahiji, while enjoying a mint. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the most interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRXD) is a B2B market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group currently operates the trading platform with 9300 registered members. For additional information please visit us at http://www.trxadegroup.com.

http://www.trxade.com http://www.delivmeds.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



