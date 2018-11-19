FogChain Corp.: FogChain Launches Automated Application Testing Platform, Test Case Manager (TCM) and Lands New Clients

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN CARLOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2018 / FogChain Corp. (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG; Frankfurt: MUU3) ("FogChain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commercialized and launched its Automated Application Testing Platform, Test Case Manager ("TCM"), an enterprise grade software application testing solution.

FogChain, a next-generation fully integrated software development, testing and deployment platform, provides developers with a suite of rapid development tools and resources for the creation, testing and monitoring of applications across all mainstream devices and operating systems. FogChain's development platform, RadJav, includes a high performance blockchain, and can be used to build enterprise-grade applications for the IoT, virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D imagery, gaming, and autonomous vehicle industries.

FogChain's TCM is a patented automated testing product that allows organizations to accomplish substantial cost savings and improved time to market by automating their test cases. This container-based solution is comprised of a sleek, web UI and an innovative Selenium/Appium architecture that product development teams strive to achieve. The container approach is highly scalable and can exist onsite or accessed in the Cloud. The UI defines workflows and communication to aid in the implementation of Continuous Improvement & Continuous Development (CI/CD,) Test Driven Development (TDD), Business Process Testing (BPT), and the needs of independent QA teams. Automation engineers can leverage their Selenium and Appium skills by developing code within a tightly organized, keyword structure. Application analysts and subject matter experts will gravitate to the user-friendly drag-and-drop features for creating automation steps.

James Koch, Lead Automation Architect for FogChain commented, "Test Case Manager provides the ability to build rich object and test case repositories that are as adaptable as the applications we test. While changes to applications are occurring at a record pace, we are able to face hardware fragmentation challenges head-on within CI/CD by deploying tests across virtually any software/hardware combination."

This new product will provide unity between an organization's mobile, web, and desktop automated test cases. Additionally, FogChain's product development team intends to include and enhance TCM's capabilities specifically around the container approach, AI and machine learning, extracting test case data from non-traditional sources, simplifying UI interaction for quicker test case creation, and extending execution into many different cloud providers such as AWS and Azure.

FogChain's CEO, JamesCerna commented "FogChain's vision of becoming an end-to-end solution provider for the development and testing of software applications has become a reality with the launch of TCM. This enables the Company to provide an integrated solution to small businesses and enterprises that cannot be found elsewhere in the market and has already positioned us with several new potential clients that will help to quickly ramp up revenue above our existing base of business. We're very proud of our product team for creating this robust platform and we're really excited about the potential it provides given the significant changes taking place in the industry."

About FogChain Corp.

FogChain (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG) is a fully integrated, end-to-end software development life cycle (SDLC) and quality assurance solutions provider. Combined with a decentralized Fog (edge network) and high-performance application development platform, FogChain's suite of services and technology provides application development at scale with greater speed, efficiency and at a lower cost. With the recent explosive demand for more edge computing and security within the Micro-Service, IoT, mobile data and driverless vehicle space, FogChain's Build-Once Deploy-Everywhere software architecture provides developers with a suite of tools and resources that bridges devices, operating systems, and the ability to build and launch exciting new applications in a unified environment. Led by a team of Cloud and SaaS veterans, FogChain is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the next super wave of the $500 billion software development market. Learn more at www.FogChainInc.com

