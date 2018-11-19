RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Appoints New Executive to Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2018 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Annie Chan as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Ms. Chan is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Accountant (CA) with 12 years of experience working for publicly listed and private companies in technology, telecommunications, banking and mining.

Most recently, Ms. Chan was the Chief Financial Officer at Urban Communications Inc. ("Urban"), a telecommunications company providing gigabit internet services in Metro Vancouver, where she oversaw the mergers & acquisition process that led to its acquisition in 2017.

Previous to Urban, Ms. Chan was the Chief Financial Officer for two TSX-traded mining companies, which were ultimately acquired. Ms. Chan also held senior finance positions with an international financial institution.

In her role as RESAAS' Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Chan will be responsible for ensuring that the finance department continues to support the Company's growth targets, focusing on financial reporting, regulatory compliance, internal controls and corporate finance activities.

Ms. Chan obtained her Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia.

"RESAAS is pleased to be adding such strong expertise to the Company's management team, helping with our aggressive corporate plans for 2019." said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

For further information contact:

Tom Rossiter, CEO

RESAAS Services Inc.

Tel: +1 (604) 558-2929 Email: investors@resaas.com

