Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2018) - MJardin Group (CSE: MJAR) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following a reverse takeover with Sumtra Diversified, which previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado with an office in Toronto, Ontario, the company is a specialized global cannabis management platform that develops partnerships with licensed operators.

MJardin provides its partners turnkey cannabis cultivation, processing and retail solutions, including licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, facility ramp-up and the day-today operational management required in a large-scale, professionally managed cannabis facility.

Since its inception, MJardin has designed and planned more than 100 facilities and produced and sold more than 100,000 kilograms of cannabis, achieving cultivation costs of $1.00 per gram and producing 360 grams per sq. ft. per year.

Rishi Gautam, Chairman & CEO, stated: "With more than ten years of professional cannabis cultivation, processing, distribution and retail, MJardin is among the world's most experienced cannabis companies, with a proven track record of operational excellence. Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange is a significant milestone in our evolution and a testament to our team's dedication and focus on building a preeminent global cannabis management platform."

The company announced it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire GrowForce Holdings Inc., (www.growforce.ca) a geographically diversified and vertically integrated cannabis platform operating within Health Canada's Cannabis Act. GrowForce owns a majority interest in flagship cannabis facilities with strategic partnerships for turnkey operations, proprietary software and training, and project financing.

Under the terms of the LOI, MJardin would acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of GrowForce in an all share transaction, representing equity consideration to GrowForce shareholders of approximately C$278 million. Following completion of the proposed acquisition, a combined MJardin Group would have 49 facilities operating or under development across North America, cultivating approximately 87,000 kilograms of finished product per annum and managing 23 cultivation facilities, two outdoor grows, five extraction facilities and 19 retail dispensaries across four U.S. states and four Canadian provinces.

Rishi Gautam, Chairman & CEO, added: "The combination of MJardin and GrowForce provides the foundation to create a preeminent global cannabis management platform with what we believe is unparalleled experience in cannabis cultivation, processing, distribution and retail. We are excited to bring both companies together under one comprehensive platform as we enter the public markets, further invest in our business and execute on our growth strategy. We believe that MJardin is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned to pursue strategic expansion and M&A opportunities across legal cannabis markets in the U.S., Canada and other international markets."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.mjardin.com, contact Ali Mahdavi, Capital Markets & Investor Relations, at 416-962-3300 or email Ali.mahdavi@mjardin.com.

