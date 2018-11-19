Canadian operations honoured for positive culture and employee development at awards ceremony

Axis Communications, the global leader in network video, has been named Employer of the Year at the Mississauga Board of Trade's (MBOT) 2018 Business Awards of Excellence. The annual award recognizes a Mississauga business that has made a commitment to foster employee engagement, promote work-life balance, embrace diversity and offer an exceptional workplace for its employees. The MBOT presented Axis Communications Canada with the award at its annual ceremony on Thursday, November 15, at the Mississauga Convention Centre.

This award is the latest in a series of similar honours for Axis, in April, Axis Communications Canada was recognized as one of the 2018 Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work. Axis ranked #5 on the list of workplaces with fewer than 100 employees within Canada. Most recently Axis was also recognized as one of the 2018 Best Small Medium Workplaces in the United States by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. Axis ranked #41 on the list of the top 100 medium companies.

"Because our ability to succeed in the marketplace is based on the strength of our people, we have worked hard to foster a culture of trust and core values, which our employees have embraced wholeheartedly," said Robert Moore, Country Manager, Canada, Axis Communications, Inc. "Being named Employer of the Year is a tremendous honour that serves as a testament to our people and their efforts, while enhancing our visibility and reputation in the region and beyond."

With a diverse global workforce spanning sales, marketing, technical support and other corporate functions, Axis offers a wide range of professional experiences, opportunities and benefits, which formed the basis for the MBOT's recognition of the company as its Employer of the Year. These include:

Career development: Annual training requirement and reimbursement, professional association membership, leadership programs and international and domestic travel

Comprehensive benefits: Medical, healthy lifestyle reimbursement, dental, vision, company paid life insurance, RRSP contributions, tuition reimbursement and employee discounts

Culture: Onboarding at global headquarters in Sweden and North American headquarters in Massachusetts, employee recognition programs, events and celebrations and paid time-off to volunteer in local communities

Work-life balance: Flexible work scheduling, work from home policies, 29 holiday and vacation days first year of employment, maternity and parental leave, and a paid anniversary sabbatical program

In naming Axis as its 2018 Employer of the Year, the MBOT recognizes that the company demonstrates leadership and commitment to employee training, education and development, as well as a dedication to fostering innovation, growth and the development of employee programming and services that meet the changing needs of all employees.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. As the industry leader in network video, Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, and audio systems. Axis has more than 3,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984 and has its headquarters in Lund, Sweden.

