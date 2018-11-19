The German Federal Network Agency has selected 36 solar PV power projects with a combined capacity of 201 MW in the mixed energy auction, which ended with a final average price of €0.0572/kWh.Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) announced the results of its second joint tender for large-scale solar PV and on-shore wind. As in the first auction of the same kind held in April, only bids for solar projects were awarded a contract. Overall, the Bundesnetzagentur selected 36 PV projects with a combined capacity of 201 MW. "There was only one bid for a wind power project, but it was ...

