Clinical Guideline for Nevisense Published in Germany

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Nov 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new clinical guideline supporting the use of Nevisense in the evaluation of lesions with suspicion of melanoma has been published in the German magazine "Der Deutsche Dermatologe". The guideline is written by Prof Julia Welzel, Augsburg and Prof Uwe Reinhold, Bonn and has the backing and support of Onkoderm, a German dermatology society for skin cancer prevention and therapy.

The article is titled "EIS: Atypien von Hautveränderungen präzise messen" or in English "EIS: Precise measurement of atypia of skin lesions". It outlines a recommended protocol for the use of Nevisense in the evaluation of lesions where there is suspicion of malignant melanoma and the recommended action based on the result of the Nevisense measurement. The article also includes a reimbursement recommendation from Onkoderm.

The article describing the guideline is now available in online form at the Der Deutsche Dermatologe website (https://www.springermedizin.de/der-deutsche-dermatologe-11-2018/16277500) and will be distributed in print to German Dermatologists and associated professionals.

"Guidelines are an essential step along the way to becoming standard of care, and we are very happy the pre-eminent German organization within skin cancer, OnkoDerm, has chosen to support this guideline and reimbursement approach. We believe that this, combined with our improved system Nevisense 3.0, will drive both our user base and existing customers' usage in German speaking countries. ", says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed a unique point-of-care device for the accurate detection of malignant melanoma. Its product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and a FDA clearance in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies. SciBase is listed on Nasdaq First North ("SCIB"). Avanza is the certified advisor. Further information is available on www.scibase.com.

