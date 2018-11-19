JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Dealings by a Director

19 November 2018

Pursuant to Disclosure Rule 3.1, the Company is obliged to notify the market of Director's holdings or interests of the Directors or their connected persons in shares of the Company.

The Company was notified on 19 November 2018 that on 16 November 2018 the following holding of Ordinary Shares was sold and was directly held by David Macfarlane, the Chairman of the Company:

Sold

5,000 Ordinary shares at GBP 487.4 per share.

The Company was notified on 19 November 2018 that on 16 November 2018 the following holding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is beneficially held by David Macfarlane, the Chairman of the Company:

Purchased

5,000 Ordinary shares at GBP 488 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr Macfarlane continues to beneficially hold a total of 74,800 Ordinary shares in the Company.

