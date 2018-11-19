Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Dividend Declaration

The Board has declared a second interim dividend, in lieu of a final dividend, for the year ended 30 September 2018 of 38p per ordinary share, giving a total ordinary dividend for the year of 56p per share. The dividend will be paid on 21 December 2018 to shareholders on the register on 30 November 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 29 November 2018.

In addition, the Board has declared a special dividend of 1.75p per share, to pass on to shareholders the one-off special dividends received by the Company in the year. This special dividend will also be paid on 21 December 2018 to shareholders on the register on 30 November 2018, with the shares marked ex-dividend on 29 November 2018.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

19 November 2018

Contacts:

Shilla Pindoria: 020 3753 1000

Nick Black: 020 3753 1000