Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, November 19
Keystone Investment Trust plc
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
HEADLINE: Dividend Declaration
The Board has declared a second interim dividend, in lieu of a final dividend, for the year ended 30 September 2018 of 38p per ordinary share, giving a total ordinary dividend for the year of 56p per share. The dividend will be paid on 21 December 2018 to shareholders on the register on 30 November 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 29 November 2018.
In addition, the Board has declared a special dividend of 1.75p per share, to pass on to shareholders the one-off special dividends received by the Company in the year. This special dividend will also be paid on 21 December 2018 to shareholders on the register on 30 November 2018, with the shares marked ex-dividend on 29 November 2018.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
19 November 2018
Contacts:
Shilla Pindoria: 020 3753 1000
Nick Black: 020 3753 1000