Diennea, leader in multichannel marketing technologies, launches the free version of EmailSuccess, its proprietary software for sending high volumes of emails

Diennea, a company specializing in marketing technologies, enriches its on-premises offer: starting today, EmailSuccess, its high-performance MTA server (Mail Transfer Agent), is available in three versions in order to meet the control, deliverability and reliability needs of companies of all sizes: free, standard and enterprise

With 20 years of experience in Email Delivery solutions, Diennea provides a complete on-premises solution for creating, managing and sending multi-channel campaigns. EmailSuccess handles one of the most critical aspects of campaign management, Inbox placement, i.e. the ability to deliver messages to its recipients' inboxes.

Installation is quick and easy and, once installed, EmailSuccess can be easily integrated with existing systems, giving you more control over delivery configurations throughout the whole process.

Thanks to its AutoTuning technology, EmailSuccess minimizes the time invested in low-level technical procedures; indeed, the system is able to automatically fine tune the settings for each ISP or mailbox, such as send rate and hard/soft bounce management.

The free version of EmailSuccess allows one to send up to 100.000 emails a day by enabling a maximum of two IPs. It is suitable for all companies wanting to have a professional email sending tool that can be easily integrated with their backend systems (CMS, eCommerce, ERP, etc.). While keeping the entire delivery process under control.

The standard version allows one to send unlimited emails and manage unlimited IP addresses. Moreover, it gives access to support from a specialized helpdesk service. This version is suitable for businesses with more structured requirements and the need to send high volumes of emails.

In addition to allowing high volumes of emails to be sent, the enterprise version integrates with the MagNews on-premises campaign management platform.

"We decided to differentiate the EmailSuccess offer to open up our solution and experience to companies with less complex needs than those of large corporations; our free version allows setting different sending rules for each individual Internet Service Provider, defining distinct IP pools, as well as implementing and supporting all the latest authentication technologies such as SPF, DKIM and DMARC". SaysFabio Masini, CTO of Diennea

There are no such solutions on the market, which combine state of the art email delivery, on-premises availability and business-friendly pricing.

