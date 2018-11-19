

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has defended his company's decision to use Google as the default search engine on Apple products, including iPhones. He also said that regulation of tech companies is inevitable.



In an interview with Axios for 'Axios on HBO' airing Sunday night, Axios technology correspondent Ina Fried asked Cook why Apple accepts payments from Google for it to be the default search engine in Apple products and the Safari web browser.



'I think their search engine is the best,' Cook replied. Google pays billions of dollars to Apple to be the default search engine in Apple products, with a Bloomberg report estimating that the money Apple receives from its Google licensing agreements is between $3 billion and $9 billion.



However, Cook added that Apple has implemented privacy features in its Safari browser to prevent Goolge from tracking a user's browsing history to collect personal information.



'We have private web browsing. We have an intelligent tracker prevention. What we've tried to do is come up with ways to help our users through their course of the day,' the CEO said.



Cook admitted that while the controls built in by Apple is not a perfect thing, it goes a long way to helping.



The Apple CEO also said that federal regulation of technology companies is inevitable. Cook said that while he's 'not a big fan of regulation,' companies have to recognize when the free market approach has failed.



'I think it's inevitable that there will be some level of regulation. I think Congress and the administration at some point will pass something,' the CEO added.



