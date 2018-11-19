Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or "the Company") will disclose third quarter and first nine months 2018 financial results on Friday November 30, 2018 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company will host a conference call on Monday December 03, 2018at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Italian time, or 3:00 p.m. UK time) to discuss financial results.

The dial-in phone numbers for the live conference call are +1-800-263-0877 (toll-free) for persons calling from the U.S. or Canada, or +1-646-828-8143 for those calling from other Countries.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on line at http://www.natuzzigroup.com/en-EN/ir/financial-release.html.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the end of the conference call starting from December 03, 2018 (from 1:00 pm US Eastern time), to January 03, 2019. To access the replay of the conference call, interested persons need to dial 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) for calls from the U.S. and Canada, and +1-412-317-6671 for calls from other Countries. The access code for the replay is 4987605.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy's largest furniture house and one of the most important global player in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the Italian lifestyle best-known brand in the furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report Ipsos 2016) and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 13 May 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

Contacts:

NATUZZI INVESTOR RELATIONS

Piero Direnzo tel. +39.080.8820.812 pdirenzo@natuzzi.com

NATUZZI CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

Vito Basile (Press Office) tel. +39.080.8820.676 vbasile@natuzzi.com