T-Systems North America Healthcare and Life Sciences Leader Jim Sabogal to join the IoT Community Advisory Board

The IoT Community (Internet of Things Community), the world's largest community of CxOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces T-Systems North America as a Gold Corporate Member, joining other core IoT thought leaders working collaboratively to address the wide variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues that accompany the IoT ecosystem. Jim Sabogal, T-Systems Healthcare and Life Sciences Leader in North America, will play a key role participating in the IoT Community's Advisory Board. Sabogal will also present a Keynote address on December 11, 2018 at the IoT Grand Slam'18, virtual IoT conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005451/en/

T-Systems, is the latest "powerhouse" to join the IoT Community Internet of Things Community Corporate Member Ecosystem, which features the leading edge IoT Solution Providers Globally. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the keynote titled The Internet of Things for Clinical Supplies, Sabogal will discuss

how using the Internet of Things (IoT) devices can be use in clinical supplies. Using actual results from a recent proof-of-concept (POC) for a Biotech company, that ships small quantities of medicines from a dispenser directly to a patient in a hospital. The audience will learn:

The business background of Pharmaceutical clinical trials: market size opportunity and challenges

Real examples of IoT devices providing 'real-time' visibility to a typical clinical supply scenario. What this means for improving your business.

Once you establish the use of IoT what are the next steps in leveraging this data?

How does machine learning and Blockchain fit in with the industry and the current Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) of 2013?

"We are overjoyed to have Jim join our IoT Community Advisory Board," said Nancy Shemwell, COO and IoT Community Advisory Board Member. "As a Strategic Business Executive with a technological powerhouse like T-Systems, Jim will be a great addition to the IoT Community; we are grateful to have him and T-Systems aboard."

"T-Systems is thrilled to join the IoT Community. We look forward to collaborating with other members and contributing to the advancement of IoT," said Jim Sabogal, Healthcare and Life Sciences Leader at T-Systems in North America. "I am personally honored to join other industry leaders as a part of the IoT Community Advisory Board, and look forward to working together in this leading-edge space."

"We are delighted to welcome T-Systems as an elite member of our IoT Community. T-Systems is on the cutting edge of IoT innovation and will be instrumental in community discussions about how to utilize, leverage, and profit from IoT. We look forward to their insights and expertise," said David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community.

Bill Mortimer, Vice President of Strategic Marketing at Spirent and IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman said, "We welcome Jim Sabogal to our Advisory Board and T-Systems to our community; we look forward to their vast experience and unique perspective on how to better manage and navigate the IoT landscape."

Registration Details

IoT practitioners seeking more information about IoT Grand Slam 2018 and to register now for free should visit: https://iotslam.com/register.

Collaboration Opportunities

IoT solution providers seeking accession to the IoT Community should email info@iotcommunity.net, Media interested in covering IoT Grand Slam 2018 should email media@iotslam.com

About T-Systems

As a global leader among ICT service providers, T-Systems offers business customers integrated solutions for fixed and mobile networks, highly secure data centers, and a unique cloud ecosystem made up of standardized platforms and global partnerships. The portfolio includes not only classic ICT, but above all digital transformation services, and appropriate infrastructure, platforms, and software from the cloud, as well as crucial future areas such as big data, the Internet of Things, M2M, and Industry 4.0 always based on maximum ICT security.

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world's largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 23,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about IoT Community, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net. Follow @IoTChannel or hashtag IoTCommunity

