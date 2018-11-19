Algeco Scotsman: Algeco Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algeco Investments B.V. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco"), the leading global business services provider of modular space, secure portable storage solutions and remote workforce accommodations, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2018 financial results conference call on Monday 26 November 2018 at 3:00pm GMT (10:00 a.m., Eastern Time).

To access the call, please dial:

UK: +44 3333000804 or 08003589473 (UK toll free) US: +1 6319131422 or +1 855 85 70686 (US toll free)

and enter participant PIN code 84969282# approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. You will be placed on hold until the event begins. The conference call will also be broadcast over the internet with an accompanying slide presentation. To join the web conference, go to https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1884864/AA4F091A2F921FE451DDBD688F19B26F (https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1884864/AA4F091A2F921FE451DDBD688F19B26F). Please enter your name, email address and company to join the call. The customer service team can be reached at any time by pressing *0 on your telephone keypad.

Prior to the call, the slide presentation and third quarter 2018 financial information will be available at https://www.algeco.com/investors.html (https://www.algeco.com/investors.html). Following the call, a recording of the call will also be available.

About Algeco

Algeco is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in London, Algeco has operations in 24 countries with approximately 241,000 modular space and portable storage units and 15,800 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, Algeco Chengdong in China and Target Lodgings in North America.

Investor Relations Contact

Phil Vellacott

Corporate Finance Director

Algeco Group

investor.relations@algeco.com