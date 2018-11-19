

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Famous Hollywood actor Jim Carrey made a scathing attack of President Donald Trump, calling him a melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.



The Canadian-American actor, who is well known for his roles as a comedian, has turned out to be an anti-Trump political cartoonist after taking a break from acting.



For several months, he has been sharing on Twitter his political cartoons, featuring captions attacking the Trump administration and prominent Republicans.



During a panel discussion on his art and political activism at Vulture Fest in Los Angeles Sunday, Carrey said 'Trump is a melanoma, and anybody that covers for him, including Sarah Sanders, is putting makeup on it'. It shows that there's a deeper problem in this country, and that problem is greed, according to the 56-year-old impressionist, screenwriter, musician, producer and painter.



Carrey, who is known for his energetic slapstick performances, also slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans.



'These are not people you can deal with. You cannot be bipartisan with a criminal. A rapist needs to be removed, not negotiated with. These people are raping our system, they're destroying it right in front of us,' he said.



In the middle of the panel, he also asked his assistant to post his latest political painting - a portrait of McConnell as a turtle with a blue wave crashing behind him.



Carrey called him 'incredibly dangerous, a threat to homeland security. And now he has the nerve to come out a couple of days ago and ask for bipartisanship.'



Carrey pitched for a Beto O'Rourke-Kamala Harris Presidential ticket.



Carrey went through several of his paintings, including one of Vice President Mike Pence, which according to him is 'truly the face of insincerity.'



He also spoke about a painting of Trump crucifying Jesus, a Halloween drawing of Trump as a cyclops, former EPA chief Scott Pruitt and former Republican presidential runner Rudy Giuliani.



Carrey opened a show of his political cartoon drawings titled 'IndigNation' last month at the Maccarone Gallery in Los Angeles. It features 108 pen-and-ink drawings from his Twitter feed.



