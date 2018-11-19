Jays Group AB: Krusell expands its assortment with Deutsche Telekom

General Press release



Swedish mobile case manufacturer Krusell expands its assortment with Deutsche Telekom in Germany.

Jays Group AB (publ) announces that its subsidiary Krusell International AB is expanding its assortment with the German mobile operator Telekom. Earlier in 2018 Krusell launched the new iPhone assortment in Telekom's 800 stores. Telekom has now decided to widen the range to also include the new Huawei Mate 20 mobile cases. The Mate 20 products will be available in all 800 stores.

Telekom is the leading mobile operator in Germany, which holds approx. 40 million mobile customers.

"To be part of Telekom's range of accessories is a big step for Krusell. Besides the large customer base that Telekom holds, it is also a shop window towards the German market in general", says Ulf Sandberg, Managing Director at Krusell.

