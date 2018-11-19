sprite-preloader
Montag, 19.11.2018

15,19 Euro		+0,06
+0,40 %
WKN: 555750 ISIN: DE0005557508 Ticker-Symbol: DTE 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
19.11.2018 | 16:29
Jays Group AB: Krusell expands its assortment with Deutsche Telekom

Krusell expands its assortment with Deutsche Telekom

General Press release

Swedish mobile case manufacturer Krusell expands its assortment with Deutsche Telekom in Germany.

Jays Group AB (publ) announces that its subsidiary Krusell International AB is expanding its assortment with the German mobile operator Telekom. Earlier in 2018 Krusell launched the new iPhone assortment in Telekom's 800 stores. Telekom has now decided to widen the range to also include the new Huawei Mate 20 mobile cases. The Mate 20 products will be available in all 800 stores.

Telekom is the leading mobile operator in Germany, which holds approx. 40 million mobile customers.

"To be part of Telekom's range of accessories is a big step for Krusell. Besides the large customer base that Telekom holds, it is also a shop window towards the German market in general", says Ulf Sandberg, Managing Director at Krusell.

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Andersson, VD
Mobil: +46 761 99 35 55
Email: henrik@jaysheadphones.com

Jays Group AB (publ) is noted at Nasdaq OMX First North. Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB. Engelbrektsplan 2, 114 34 Stockholm, tel. 08-503 015 50.


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)