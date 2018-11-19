Solar and/or wind are said to be the cheapest source of new energy generation in all major economies, apart from Japan, finds BloombergNEF. It adds that China's utility-scale PV market has contracted by over a third this year; and that battery costs are set to drop a further 66% by 2030, driven by EV adoption.In its 2H 2018 LCOE Update, which has examined the cost competitiveness of nearly 7,000 projects and 20 technologies in 46 countries, BloombergNEF finds that solar and/or wind are the cheapest source of new energy generation in all major economies, apart from Japan. "This includes China ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...