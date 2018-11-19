

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump attacked Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in a post on Twitter on Sunday, using what appeared to be an intentional misspelling to mock the lawmaker likely to be the next Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.



'So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate, but not mentioning the fact that Bob Mueller (who is highly conflicted) was not approved by the Senate!' Trump tweeted.



The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether the misspelling of Schiff's name was intentional, although Trump has been known to delete and re-post tweets containing typos.



Schiff, who is currently the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, responded to Trump with a tweet of his own.



'Wow, Mr. President, that's a good one,' Schiff tweeted. 'Was that like your answers to Mr. Mueller's questions, or did you write this one yourself?'



The tweet from Schiff suggests the congressman does not believe Trump's claims that he personally wrote the responses to questions submitted by special counsel Robert Mueller.



In an earlier interview on ABC's 'This Week' on Sunday, Schiff called the appointment of Matt Whitaker as acting Attorney General 'unconstitutional.'



'He is clearly a principal officer, and the fact that he is a temporary principal officer doesn't mean that that is any less subject to Senate confirmation,' Schiff said.



'Constitutionally it has to be subject to confirmation,' he added. 'I think they'd lose that case when it goes to the Supreme Court.'



Top Democrats have called for Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing Mueller's probe due to his public comments criticizing the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.



