The global insulin pens market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005369/en/

Technavio predicts the global insulin pens market to post a CAGR of close to 9% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the expansion of the insulin pens market is the growing prevalence of diabetes cases. High incidences of diabetes have increased the demand for insulin pens in the market. Diabetic patients can often manage their blood sugar levels through physical activities, controlled diet, and medications. Diabetic patients have increased health risks and in most of the cases, before the onset of diabetes, prediabetes sets in. This is considered a serious health condition wherein the blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough yet to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. The growing new diabetes and prediabetes cases have been increasing growth opportunities for vendors in the market.

This market research report on the global insulin pens market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing focus on smart insulin pens as one of the key emerging trends in the global insulin pens market:

Global insulin pens market: Increasing focus on smart insulin pens

Companies are striving to grow in the market by incorporating advanced technologies into their products and services. In line with this, the companies are focusing on offering smart insulin pens. These devices can improve data accuracy and storage. The data can further be shared with medical professionals to assist them in improving the treatment quality. To provide remote patient monitoring, companies are focusing on developing insulin pens that can be connected using the Bluetooth. Also, a few developed countries provide reimbursement on smart insulin pens as well.

"Companies such as Companion medical have developed InPen that combine innovative health management applications with Bluetooth. This facilitates constant tracking, monitoring, and calculating the required insulin therapy. Another company that develops smart insulin pens is Emperra. It develops ESYSTA that transfers the injected insulin dose data to its ESYSTA portal. The data also includes the date and time of injection. These smart insulin pens can help in effective diabetes management. Thus, this move could increase the adoption rate of these devices," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global insulin pens market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global insulin pens market by product (reusable insulin pens and disposable insulin pens) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of 43%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing focus on smart insulin pens and the growing prevalence of diabetes cases

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005369/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com