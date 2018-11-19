sprite-preloader
AECI Limited - Listing of New Financial Instruments

PR Newswire

London, November 19

AECI Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227
Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

("AECI")

LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The JSE Limited has granted AECI the listing of its Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Notes, in terms of its Domestic Medium Term Note Programme ("the Programme") dated 4 September 2018 and guaranteed by AECI Mining Solutions Limited, Chemical Services Limited, Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited and AECI Mauritius Ltd, effective 21 November 2018.

Debt Security Code:AECI03
ISIN:ZAG000155227
Nominal Issued:ZAR 500 000 000.00
Coupon Rate:3 Month JIBAR plus 151 basis points
Maturity Date:21 November 2022
Debt Security Code:AECI04
ISIN:ZAG000155235
Nominal Issued:ZAR 300 000 000.00
Coupon Rate:3 Month JIBAR plus 156 basis points
Maturity Date:21 November 2023
Type of Debt Security:Floating Rate Notes
Issue Date:21 November 2018
Issue Price:100%
Interest Commencement Date:21 November 2018
Interest Determination Date(s):21 February, 21 May, 21 August and 21 November of each year until maturity, with the first interest determination date being 21 February 2019
First Interest Payment Date:21 February 2019
Interest Payment Date(s):21 February, 21 May, 21 August and 21 November of each year until maturity
Last Day to Register:By 17h00 on 10 February, 10 May, 10 August and 10 November of each year until maturity
Books Close:11 February, 11 May, 11 August and 11 November of each year until maturity
Business Day Convention:Following Business Day
Final Maturity Amount:100% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
Other:The pricing supplements do not contain additional terms and conditions or changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the Programme
Summary of Additional Terms:Not Applicable
Programme Amount:ZAR5 000 000 000.00
Total Notes in Issue Under Programme:ZAR 880 000 000.00, exclusive of these issuances of notes

The Notes will be immobilised in the Central Securities Depository and settlement will take place electronically in terms of the JSE Rules.

19 November 2018

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Think Precinct, 1 Merchant Place

Cnr Fredman Drive & Rivonia Road

Sandton 2196, South Africa

P O Box 786273, Sandton, 2146, South Africa


