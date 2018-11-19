Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Interim statement of the manager on 30 September 2018

EPRA earnings*1 Q3 2018 amount to € 25.1 million, a rise by 14% compared to Q3 2017

The net result reaches € 27.2 million (€ 5.51 per share) versus € 29.7 million end Q3 2017

Capital increase of € 83,960,790 successfully completed, resulting in a substantial decrease of approximately 7 percent points of the debt ratio

The funding cost decreases from 2.99% end 2017 to 2.69% in Q3 2018

Besides the promising acquisition of the building Montoyer 14 to redevelop, successful delivery of the building Montoyer 63 in the European headquarters (CBD) of Brussels







1 Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in the meaning of the ESMA directive of 5 October 2015 in this press release are indicated with an asterisk (*) and are further explained in the annexes to this press release.





