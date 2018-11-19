SupplyOn AG: SupplyOn Recognized in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks as a Leader

MUNICH, GERMANY and SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2018 / SupplyOn, the Industry 4.0 Ecosystem for automotive, aerospace, railway and engineering, has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant of Gartner's new Magic Quadrant "Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks." Gartner Magic Quadrants evaluate companies on two criteria: completeness of vision and the ability to execute.

According to Gartner, "Multienterprise supply chain business networks are an occurrence of MEBAs. They combine both a network of trading partners together with application functions that can be used to support supply chain processes that span enterprise and organizational boundaries. Such networks are predominantly owned and managed by third-party software vendors, and provide their community of buyers, sellers and partners with multienterprise functionality, services and security with special emphasis on supply chain execution. MESCBNs drive interoperability among participating partners to improve business outcomes with shared value generation."

Multi-Partner digital ecosystems are becoming the pre-eminent form of collaboration to support new digital business models. Supply chain executives must develop a proactive strategy for engaging their business ecosystems and select the right mix of business processes and technology.

"Our globalized future is all about networks and ecosystems. Only those who collaborate efficiently with all their partners will thrive. With supply chains becoming a key driving force for innovation, customer centricity and cost efficiency, this is more than ever the case," said Markus Quicken, CEO of SupplyOn. "We believe the recognition as a Leader in the new Magic Quadrant will help us to expand our market position even further. We also believe this highlights our targeted innovation portfolio, which has been broadened in line with the new Magic Quadrant."

SupplyOn offers not only all relevant managing tools for Supplier Collaboration, including Supplier Management, Procurement, Source-to-Contract, Procure-to-Pay, Supply Chain Analytics and Monitoring as well as Quality and Transport Management in an end-to-end suite, but also integrates innovative use cases and products based on AI and Machine Learning. One of our latest innovations in this space is "Production-2-Supply" which eliminates blind spots by giving in-depth insights into supplier's production, thereby reducing inventories, lowering risks and saving costs

"To us, the positioning in the new Magic Quadrant not only validates our innovation capabilities, but also testifies to our competence in operations and usability. A great motivation for us to improve even further." Stefan Brandner, Member of the Board SupplyOn.

18 years ago the founders of SupplyOn Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Schaeffler AG and ZF Friedrichshafen AG followed their vision and realized an ecosystem for production material in the automotive and manufacturing supply chain. The mission was to build a neutral platform, connecting the supplier base from all relevant industry players - consolidating all tier-levels throughout the entire supply chain. SupplyOn solutions deliver all necessary applications for a digitalized and best-in-class-standard collaboration process between companies. Over time, further industries having to deal with complex production processes, also recognized the benefits of cross-industry synergies and joined the SupplyOn ecosystem. SupplyOn is now well established in other industries such as aerospace, railway and engineering.

Link to the full Gartner Report: https://www.supplyon.com/en/home/supplyon-leader-gartner-magic-quadrant-mescbn-2018/

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business networks, Christian Titze, William McNeill, Bart De Muynck, November 15th 2018

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SupplyOn AG

SupplyOn AG specializes in supply chain management software for discrete manufacturing and is based in Hallbergmoos at Munich airport. The industry focus is on automotive, aerospace, rail, high-tech and engineering. The shareholders are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Schaeffler AG. The company was founded in 2001 and has a leading market position in Europe and China as well as an extensive market coverage in the USA.

SOURCE: SupplyOn AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528474/SupplyOn-Recognized-in-Gartners-2018-Magic-Quadrant-for-Multienterprise-Supply-Chain-Business-Networks-as-a-Leader