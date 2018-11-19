The global pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005243/en/

Technavio predicts the global pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market to post a CAGR of close to 6% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing demand for second and third-generation AEDs. The global pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market is experiencing an increase in the number of second and third-generation AEDs, primarily due to the higher safety and efficacy profile of these drugs over first-generation AEDs. The second-generation AEDs and third-generation AEDs show promising impact against the pediatric epilepsy disorder. Second-generation AEDs cater to the largest patient pool of epilepsy disorder and third-generation AEDs remain as a fast-growing drug segment. The enhanced pharmacokinetic profile of these drugs results in higher prescription rate, which is driving the market growth.

This market research report on the global pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of novel formulation AEDs as one of the key emerging trends in the global pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market:

Global pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market: Development of novel formulation AEDs

Traditionally, anti-epileptic drugs are mostly administered orally or intravenously. In these routes of administration, it is observed that mostly the API does not reach the targeted site in the appropriate quantities, thus lowering the performance of the drugs. To overcome this barrier, the focus has been shifted to the novel drug delivery systems that enquire a minimum dose and provide maximum benefit. Also, apart from this trend of novel drug delivery, companies are also developing novel drugs. These novel drugs are expected to drive market growth.

"Pediatric AEDs are narrow therapeutic range drugs; hence, they should pose severe caution for traditional delivery of the drug. Thus, many companies are developing novel formulations for AEDs. Zogenix is developing ZX008, which is a novel formulation of a low-dose solution of fenfluramine hydrochloride for the treatment of Dravet syndrome to avoid the side effects. Pfizer is also developing a controlled release formulation of LYRICA for pediatric epilepsy. Also, transdermal patches of topiramate are under clinical trials for pediatric epilepsy," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market by product (second-generation anti-epileptics, third-generation anti-epileptics, and first-generation anti-epileptics) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 48%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing demand for second and third-generation AEDs and development of novel formulation AEDs.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005243/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com