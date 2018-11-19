A sleek, intuitive new platform ready for AI, Aixplorer MACH 30 has all the assets to address the United States' market for today and in the future

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, today announced that it will feature the new Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound system at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting at McCormick Place, Chicago, November 25 30. The powerful new Aixplorer MACH 30 platform combines a sleek design, intuitive user experience, unmatched speed, and ready for AI where massive amounts of data can be analyzed with unmatched speed, improving detection and quantification to support decision-making.

"SuperSonic Imagine is pushing the boundaries of ultrasound imaging with the new Aixplorer MACH 30 platform, and we're thrilled to bring the technology to radiologists at RSNA 2018," said SuperSonic Imagine CEO MicheÌle Lesieur. "Our company has been breaking new ground in ultrasound since we introduced the Aixplorer in 2009. The Aixplorer MACH 30 is a continuation of that innovation. It combines advanced imaging and diagnostic technologies with unparalleled power and ease of use."

"We've been receiving very positive feedback on the Aixplorer MACH 30 from our physicians. All users have been extremely enthusiastic about the innovative modes and exceptional image quality. They especially appreciated the new user interface and the innovative SonicPad which improves workflow and greatly reduces the number of hand gestures resulting in reduced exam times and increased user comfort. The importance of AI capabilities for future applications was also a consideration when purchasing a new ultrasound system." said Alex Exposito, North America Director of SuperSonic Imagine.

The Aixplorer MACH 30 features a new concept in ultrasound, the revolutionary SonicPad, designed to enhance the user's intuitive control of the functions needed during an examination. The number of hand gestures for an exam were reduced by up to 77%, which represents up to 32% reduction of time per exam. Physicians can focus on the clinical information displayed on the screen, rather than on the controls used to optimize image acquisition. Larger monitors add to the Aixplorer MACH 30's comfort and ease of use.

The Aixplorer MACH 30 includes a new generation of UltraFast imaging, technology that enables acquisition rates 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems, now with innovative modes to enhance diagnostic performance. Thus, a new generation of ShearWave Elastography (SWE PLUS), which allows users to view and measure tissue stiffness in real-time on a color map, has significantly faster acquisition time and greater examination depth. B-mode performance is setting new imaging standards with the addition of new optimized probes on the Aixplorer MACH 30,including a new high-frequency abdominal C9-2X probe.

RSNA 2018 attendees are invited to visit SuperSonic Imagine's booth #8139 in the North Hall, where live demonstrations with models will include the Aixplorer MACH 30 and Aixplorer Ultimate. In addition to experiencing the New Aixplorer MACH 30 on the SuperSonic Imagine booth, Aixplorer Series products will be utilized in the RSNA hands on workshops.

SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer series of products, which feature the exclusive UltraFast technology. UltraFast has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases. The first groundbreaking UltraFast mode developed is ShearWave Elastography (SWE), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the diagnostic value its technologies.

The most recent addition to the Aixplorer range is the Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform that introduces the next generation of UltraFast imaging, which optimizes the system's innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast, Angio PL.U.S, and TriVu.

The company has more than 2,000 ultrasound systems installed in over 80 countries. Its main growth markets are China, the United States and the European Union (France). The company generated a turnover of €24.7 million in 2017, representing annual growth of 11%. SuperSonic Imagine is listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

