Peter Pauli to resign from the Gurit Board of Directors

Zurich, Switzerland, November 19, 2018- Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) today announces that Peter Pauli has decided to resign from the Board of Directors of Gurit Holding AG at the end of the current statutory term of office in 2019.

Peter Pauli has informed the Board of Directors that he will resign from the Board of Directors of Gurit Holding AG after the 2019 ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and thus will not run for reelection. Peter has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Gurit Holding AG since April 23, 2012.

"It has been a pleasure to have served as a member of the Board of Directors of Gurit Holding AG and I am proud to have done so with such a dedicated and highly qualified team. I am convinced that Gurit will continue on its path to grow sustainably and globally as a leading and innovative Swiss technology company," says Peter Pauli.

The Gurit Board of Directors and Management would like to cordially thank Peter for his dedication and contribution to Gurit throughout all these years and wish him all the best. The proposals to the ordinary 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the succession of Peter in the Board of Gurit Holding AG will be communicated in due course.

About Gurit:

The companies of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fibre reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit supplies global growth markets with composite materials on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, core material wind turbine blade kits, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. The global Group has production sites and offices in Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain, the U.K., Turkey, Canada, the U.S.A., Ecuador, New Zealand, India and China. For more information, please visit www.gurit.com

