Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 November to 16 November 2018

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average

price of

daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/11/2018 FR0010313833 500 92.9800 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 14/11/2018 FR0010313833 5000 92.9363 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/11/2018 FR0010313833 5000 92.3215 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/11/2018 FR0010313833 5000 91.8031 XPAR TOTAL 15,500 92.3738

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005624/en/

Contacts:

Arkema

