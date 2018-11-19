Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 November to 16 November 2018
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|13/11/2018
|FR0010313833
|500
|92.9800
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|14/11/2018
|FR0010313833
|5000
|92.9363
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|15/11/2018
|FR0010313833
|5000
|92.3215
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|16/11/2018
|FR0010313833
|5000
|91.8031
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|15,500
|92.3738
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005624/en/
Contacts:
Arkema