Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (CSIA) Lyxor International Asset Management: Liquidation 19-Nov-2018 / 16:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Object: Removal of LYXOR ETF (2 multicurrency lines) listed on an existing EEA listing from the close of the exchange on November 28th 2018 at close of business (Effective Date is November 29th 2018) LYXOR INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, the management company of FCPs, has decided to proceed to the liquidation of the following FCP (2 multicurrency lines on the London Stock Exchange): - LYXOR CSI 300 A-SHARE UCITS ETF (Sedol: BF2GMN7- BF2GMP9 / TIDM: CSIA LN - CSIL LN / ISIN Code: FR0011526904) LYXOR INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT decided to proceed to the liquidation of the FCP as it did not have strongly appealed to investors. The liquidation of the above mentioned Lyxor ETF (2 Multicurrency lines) will intervene on December 6th 2018 and will be carried out on the basis of the Net Asset Value (NAV) as at that date, calculated on December 7th 2018. Prior to the above-mentioned liquidation, the ETF (2 Multicurrency lines) will be removed from the London Stock Exchange and all the other markets on which they are quoting on the close of November 28th 2018 which will be the last trading day for this ETF (2 Multicurrency lines). Investors holding units in the funds will be able to sell on exchange until the end of the trading session on 28th November 2018. Units still held past that date will be automatically liquidated at the Net Asset Value of 6th December 2018. ISIN: FR0011526904 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CSIA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6598 EQS News ID: 748289 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2018 11:43 ET (16:43 GMT)