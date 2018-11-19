

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Monday, but began to pare its early gains after the first few hours of trade. The market spent much of the afternoon in the red, following the weak opening on Wall Street.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 1.06 percent Monday and finished at 8,812.61. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 1.19 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 1.15 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Roche dropped 1.5 percent and Nestle fell 1.3 percent. Novartis lost 0.4 percent. The U.S. FDA granted approval for an expanded use of its Promacta drug at the end of the previous trading week.



Swatch Group sank 3.8 percent and rival Richemont surrendered 1.6 percent.



Zurich Insurance decreased 1.4 percent, Swiss Re fell 1.3 percent and Swiss Life dipped 0.3 percent.



