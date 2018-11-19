

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) have pulled back well off their best levels of the day but remain notably higher in afternoon trading on Monday. After jumping more than 7 percent in early trading, Big Lots is currently up by 2.8 percent.



The early rally by Big Lots came after Piper Jaffray upgraded its rating on the discount retailer to Overweight from Neutral.



Piper Jaffray attributed the upgrade to expectations Big Lots will benefit from a strong tax refund season in early 2019.



