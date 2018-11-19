Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 in Respect of the Expiry of Warrants of RSI International Systems Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2018 / On November 17, 2018, 620,000 common share purchase warrants of RSI International Systems Inc. ("RSI International") beneficially owned by Mario Grech expired unexercised, representing a change in Mr. Grech's securityholding percentage of the issued and outstanding common shares of RSI International of approximately 1.50%, assuming the full exercise of all warrants that Mr. Grech beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over. Accordingly, due to the expiry of the warrants, Mr. Grech's securityholding percentage of the issued and outstanding common shares of the issuer, assuming the full exercise of all warrants that Mr. Grech beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over, decreased to less than 10%.

Immediately prior to the transaction described herein, Mr. Grech beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 3,540,917 common shares of RSI International and 620,000 common share purchase warrants of RSI International, representing approximately 9.61% of the issued and outstanding common shares of RSI International on a non-diluted basis and representing approximately 11.11% of the issued and outstanding shares of RSI International, assuming the full exercise of all warrants that Mr. Grech beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over.

Immediately after the transaction described herein, Mr. Grech beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 3,540,917 common shares of RSI International, representing approximately 9.61% of the issued and outstanding shares of RSI International.

Mr. Grech may increase or decrease his ownership of securities of RSI International from time to time depending upon the business and future market conditions.

