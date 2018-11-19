

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump continued to claim Osama Bin Laden should have been caught much earlier in a post on Twitter on Monday after previously attacking the Navy SEAL who led the 2011 raid that killed the terrorist leader.



'Of course we should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before we did. I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Center. President Clinton famously missed his shot,' Trump tweeted. 'We paid Pakistan Billions of Dollars & they never told us he was living there. Fools!'



'We no longer pay Pakistan the $Billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us, Bin Laden being a prime example, Afghanistan being another,' he added. 'They were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return. That's ENDING!'



The tweets from Trump come as the president has received criticism for his comments about retired U.S. Navy Admiral William McRaven.



In an interview with Chris Wallace of Fox news aired Sunday night, Trump derided McRaven as a 'Hillary Clinton fan' and argued Bin Laden should have been taken down 'a lot sooner.'



'Wouldn't it have been nicer if we got Osama Bin Laden a lot sooner than that, wouldn't it have been nice?' Trump asked rhetorically.



'Living in Pakistan, beautifully in Pakistan in what I guess they considered a nice mansion. I don't know, I've seen nicer,' he added. 'But living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there. And we give Pakistan $1.3 billion a year and they don't tell him.'



Trump's comments about McRaven came as he was asked about the former Navy SEAL's remarks last year describing the president's attacks on the media as the greatest threat to democracy in his lifetime.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



