ABL Expands GMP Viral Vector Manufacturing Capacity with State-of-the-Art Facility Acquisition in Lyon, France

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABL, Inc. (ABL), a global contract manufacturing organization that advances leading vaccines and therapies from clinical development to the commercial market, is pleased to announce a strategic acquisition through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ABL Europe SAS (ABL Europe), of a 6,500 m2 GMP manufacturing site located in Lyon, France. ABL Europe provides dedicated viral vector GMP contract manufacturing (CMO) services for oncolytic, vaccine and gene therapy projects in all stages of clinical development through to commercial launch. Maintaining synergy with ABL's contract development and virus manufacturing operations in Strasbourg and Rockville, the new Lyon site will focus on providing ABL's clients with increased options and capacities in response to the rapid growth in demand for the production of viral vectors observed in the immuno-oncolytic and gene therapy space.



"Building on the success since our inception, it becomes a key part of our clients' and ABL's corporate development objectives to expand our virus biomanufacturing service offering," noted Patrick Mahieux, M.S.C., Pharm.D., General Manager of ABL Europe. "Benefitting from the history and presence of a strong biotech community in Lyon, ABL accelerates its growth in viral vector CMO business in the home city of the Institut Mérieux."



Jarlath Keating, President and CEO of ABL, Inc. added, "Our recently acquired state-of-the-art biomanufacturing and bioanalytical facility in Lyon will provide additional capacity and flexibility for our global clients, further solidifying ABL's presence in the rapidly growing viral vector and gene therapy manufacturing market. I am delighted to welcome the new team in Lyon as a valuable addition to the expanding ABL family."



Formerly operated under Accinov, the team led by Operations Director Stephanie Colloud have transitioned to ABL with additional recruitment supporting suite and lab alterations, equipment procurement and qualification; with contract services for process transfer, development and GMP manufacturing of viral vectors to commence in Lyon from end of Q4 2018. The site offers 3 x 200 m2 independent GMP suites with grade B and C classification cleanrooms, plus several self-contained laboratory and office areas providing process development and analytical support.



About ABL, Inc.



ABL, Inc. is a global biomedical contract research and manufacturing organization dedicated to advancing therapeutics, vaccines and other biologic products. ABL has extensive experience working with diverse organizations including industry, government and academic entities. ABL maintains GMP facilities meeting U.S. and European regulatory standards, providing process and assay development, cGMP manufacturing of bulk drug substance, cGMP aseptic fill and finish of drug product, and QC bioanalytical testing. Our U.S. and European immunological and molecular laboratories support clients' preclinical and GCLP clinical sample processing and testing needs. ABL is a part of the Institut Mérieux, a group of companies dedicated to developing translational science for better patient care globally.

Additional information about ABL is available at www.ablinc.com